Body of missing man found in Godavari River near Kaygaon

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 6, 2025 23:30 IST2025-11-06T23:30:15+5:302025-11-06T23:30:15+5:30

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the latest development, the body of a missing construction worker from Gangapur was found floating in the Godavari River near Old Kaygaon on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Santosh Mhaske(Sakharampant nagar, Gangapur). Mhaske had been missing since Tuesday, prompting his family to file a complaint at the Gangapur police station. Around 3 pm on Thursday, locals spotted a body in the river and alerted police. Ambulance driver Rohit Shinde and local rescue worker Amol Birute recovered the body with the help of a boat. Police confirmed the identity after Mhaske’s relatives identified him in the evening. Following a post-mortem at the Gangapur sub-district hospital, the body was handed over to the family around 8 pm. Gangapur police have registered an accidental death, and police naik V. B. Jadhav is investigating the case. Mhaske is survived by his wife, mother, and two daughters.

