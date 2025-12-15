Body of young man found tied in a sack thrown into the Godavari River

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The body of a young man, aged around 25–30, was found tied in a sack and dumped under the Godavari River bridge on the Paithan-Shevgaon road near the city. The incident came to light on Monday morning around 11 am.

Police received information that an unidentified person had thrown the tied body under the bridge. Following the report, police inspector Mahadev Gomare, along with his team, reached the spot. After conducting the on-site investigation, the body was sent to the government hospital for post-mortem examination. An accidental death case has been registered at Paithan police station, and further investigation is being carried out by sub-inspector Yadav.

Suspected Strangulation

Preliminary police inquiry revealed that the deceased’s neck appeared to have been strangled with a rope. The victim, aged between 25 and 30, was wearing a beige shirt, a black floral vest, night pants, and a black jacket. He had red and yellow threads on his right hand along with a bracelet, and a ring on his finger. Police said there was a black two-bead rope around his neck and a stud in his right ear. Police inspector Mahadev Gomare has appealed to anyone with information about the incident to contact Paithan police station.