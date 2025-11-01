Bogus call centre mastermind only 22; police take him into custody from jail

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police have identified Rajveer Verma, a 22-year-old youth from Ahmedabad, as the mastermind behind the bogus international call centre racket that duped foreign nationals of crores of rupees. Investigators revealed that Verma, who was already in Harsul Jail with 114 arrested employees, had cleverly posed as a regular call centre worker to hide his identity.

During the interrogation of Abdul Farooq Mukadam Shah alias Farooqui, police learned that Verma was the key figure controlling the entire operation. The racket, which ran from the city, used fake tax and banking claims to cheat overseas citizens. Acting on this new lead, police inspector Geeta Bagwad and sub-inspector Amol Mhaske took Verma into custody from jail on Saturday and presented him before the court. He has been remanded in police custody till October 8.

As soon as his arrest was confirmed, three lawyers from Gujarat arrived in the city to file his bail plea.

------------

Business family linked to money laundering

Verma belongs to a well-off Gujarati family that runs multiple businesses, including import-export firms. A graduate himself, he reportedly managed the family’s trade operations and used the bogus call centre to convert black money into white. Police suspect he invested Rs 15–20 crore in the racket to purchase laptops, phones, office space, and housing for staff.

Sources said Verma also has ties either as a friend, partner, or relative to a man known by the alias “John.” The family originally hails from Punjab but has long been settled in Gujarat.

--------------

Racket operated by four groups

Deputy commissioner of police Prashant Swami, assistant commissioner Manoj Pagare, and inspector Geeta Bagwad are leading the probe. According to officials, Verma’s gang was one of four groups running the racket, with strong links to Pune and other cities.

--------------

Cyber tactics: Tutanota email and Tor browser

The accused used the encrypted Tutanota email service and Tor browser to communicate with foreign nationals and evade tracing. Tutanota, based in Germany, is known for its strict privacy standards and compliance with EU data protection laws, making it nearly impossible for Indian agencies to track communications.

------------

Earlier attempts in other states

Before setting up base in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Verma’s network had attempted similar scams in Mohali, Chandigarh, and Goa, police said. Investigations into these failed operations are also underway.