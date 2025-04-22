Bogus degree case: After college search, investigation officer changed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team of Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) went to Kohinoor College of Khuldabad and conducted a search in a bogus degree case.

Admission to Ph D was taken in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on the basis of bogus M.Phil degrees in this case. The investigation officer of the case was changed shortly after the degrees of many people were found in the hands of the police. Notably, the investigation was transferred from the ACP to the Police Inspector of Crime Branch, police sources said.

The university administration lodged a complaint with Begampura Police Station against the secretary and joint secretary of Kohinoor Education Society for cheating by taking admission on the basis of a bogus M.Phil degree. The investigation into this case was initially handed over to Assistant Police Inspector Sheshrao Khatane.

The investigation was handed over to ACP Sampat Shinde due to the possibility of a racket in this case. ACP Shinde's team arrested four persons involved in the crime. The three accused were remanded in judicial custody. While one is in judicial custody. So far, the police have recorded the statements of many in this crime.

It was also reported that 12 to 14 people were working on the basis of bogus degrees. A team of investigating officers inspected the documents at Kohinoor College in Khuldabad.

The team collected the degrees of many of them. After seizing the degrees, the investigating officer of the case was changed soon. Sources informed that the investigation was transferred from the ACP to the Police Inspector of the Crime Branch.

Box

Speculation of political pressure

The teacher recruitment case in Nagpur is making headlines when the racket of providing jobs on the basis of bogus degrees is being exposed. There is speculation that the investigating officer was changed due to political pressure. Initially, the investigation was handed over to the ACP from the API due to the large scope of the case. Now, surprise is being expressed that the investigation has been taken out of the ACP and handed over to the PI, a junior officer.