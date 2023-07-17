Bohras to observe Ashara Mubaraka from July 19

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: At the beginning of the Islamic New Year, during the month of Muharram, the Dawoodi Bohra community - like millions of Muslims around the world - will commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Husain ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed SAW.

For the Dawoodi Bohra community, this ten-day period, known as Ashara Mubaraka, is a time of spiritual reflection and educational growth. Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras from across the world travel to the city chosen for the central gathering by their leader His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, to listen to his sermons. Those that do not attend the international event join their local congregations in which persons appointed by His Holiness deliver sermons. This year, the Ashara Mubaraka sermons will take place between July 19 and 27.

Adnan Baugwala, PR coordinator for the Dawoodi Bohras of Aurangabad said, “The Ashara Mubarak sermons inspire community members to seek knowledge from the light of the Holy Quran and strive to emulate the noble qualities of the Prophet SAW and the Ahle Bayt. Community members close shops and businesses and take leave from school and work to participate in Ashara Mubaraka, which indicates how integral they see these congregations to their faith.”

In the city, these sermons will be held at Najmi Masjid, Pandariba and Saifee Masjid, City Chowk.