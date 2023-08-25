BOM employees triennial convention in city on Aug 26

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad zonal committee is hosting the triennial convention of the Bank of Maharashtra SC, ST, and OBC Employees Association in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The event is scheduled for August 26 at the Marathwada Mahasul Prashikshan Prabodhini near Government Dudh dairy. The convention's inauguration at 10 am will be led by national president RS Somkuwar and inaugurated by Mahesh Dange, zonal manager of Bank of Maharashtra's Aurangabad zone. Dr Pralhad Lulekar will be a keynote speaker at the event, which expects active participation from association members.