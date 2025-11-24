Bomb at the Airport?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A bomb-detection mock drill was conducted at the Chikalthana International Airport on Monday morning at 10 am. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), police, CISF personnel, and other security agencies rushed to the airport as part of the exercise. The sudden security checks caused a brief moment of panic among passengers. However, once it became clear that it was only a drill, everyone breathed a sigh of relief. CISF deputy commandant Govind Kulkarni, Airport director Sharad Yevle, along with other officers and staff, were present during the drill.

Officials and staff present during the mock drill.