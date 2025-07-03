Bomb threat at airport, case registered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A case has been registered at the MIDC Cidco Police Station following a bomb threat email received on Sunday, claiming that a bomb had been placed at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport.

According to police information, on June 29 at around 10.15 am, the airport authorities received an email stating that bombs had been planted in bags around the airport premises. The message warned, “Evacuate the building immediately, or everyone will die — limbs will be broken.”

Following this, police and other investigative agencies were immediately alerted and placed on high alert. Reports suggest that similar emails were sent to around 16 to 18 airports across the country.

A criminal case has been filed, and the investigation is underway, said Police Inspector Gajanan Kalyankar.