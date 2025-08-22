Bombay HC orders CSMC to reduce gap in water supply

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The work of the water treatment plant at Pharola has been completed. Now, through a 900-mm water pipeline, an additional 26 MLD of water will be supplied to the city. This will be inaugurated on Saturday (August 23), at the hands of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) informed the principal bench of Bombay High Court during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) regarding the new water supply scheme on Friday.

The municipal corporation has been directed to plan the increased water supply properly so that instead of the current 8–11 day interval, water should be supplied to the city every 4–5 days. This expectation was expressed by the bench comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad.

Work on installing pumps at the A-wing of the Jackwell at Jayakwadi is underway and will be completed by September 5, 2025. Thereafter, by October 31, 2025, water supply to the city through a new 2500 mm diameter pipeline from there will begin, MJP’s Chief Engineer Manisha Palande informed the bench during the hearing.

Chief Government Pleader Amarjitsingh Girase presented the minutes of the meeting of the court-appointed monitoring committee held on August 12, 2025. The minutes included directions to increase manpower to complete the project on time, complete work on the B and C wings of the Jackwell, and finish the new water treatment plant along with other related works. The next hearing of the PIL is scheduled for September 12, 2025.

At today’s hearing, senior counsel R N Dhorde and Adv. Sanket Suryawanshi appeared on behalf of the contractor; and senior counsel Rajendra Deshmukh represented MJP. They appeared in person at the hearing at Bombay High Court, while Amarjitsingh Girashe and Adv. Vinod Patil for MJP, Adv. Sachin Deshmukh, and the original petitioner Adv. Amit Mukhedkar participated in the hearing through video conferencing from the Aurangabad Bench.