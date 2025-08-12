Book ‘Breaking Prison-Wall’ released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A book ‘Breaking Prison-Wall’ was released in a programme held here on Monday. The book has been written by a former faculty member of Milind College of Arts Dr Manohar Jilthe.

Dr Uttam Ambhore, former head of the Department of English, Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, presided over the function. Senior journalist S Skhandalkar, Dr Kshama Khobragade and Sanjay Gaikwad spoke about the book.

Dr Uttam Ambhore said that in the Breaking Prison Wall, Dr Jhilthe had written certain things which are very pivotal in concern with Buddhism. “The replacement of God by the Moral values and instead of any prayer, how goodness of nature and mind can help to sustain humanity has been highlighted by him,” he added. Pramod Khobragade conducted the proceedings of the programme while Urushali Jilthe proposed a vote of thanks.