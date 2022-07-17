Book 'Dusra Vadal' is a triumphal story of the battle with cancer

Aurangabad, July 17:

The book 'Dusra Vadal' describes the actor Sharad Ponkshe triumphant battle with third-stage cancer. This book gives patients a positive outlook on life. Writer Suryakant Saraf expressed the opinion that the writing style of this book is that the author is communicating directly with the readers, so it will strike a chord with the common people.

He was speaking on the occasion of the release of the book 'Second Storm' on behalf of Varad Ganesh Library and Shabdamrut Publications in a programme held at the hall of the Varad Ganesh Temple on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Sharad Ponkshe said, Cancer was like a storm for me. After beating cancer, while watching an interview on a TV channel, a doctor from a cancer hospital in Kolhapur met me.

After he showed this interview to the patients, positive energy was generated in the patients. He said that his condition is improving tremendously. Then the thought came to my mind that if my interview is benefiting the patients, then if I write a book about it, it will definitely benefit the society. Scriptwriter Sunil Dhopavkar, publisher Partha Baviskar, actress Radhika Deshpande and others were present on the occasion.