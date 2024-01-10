Book Jungle Pic released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A book Jungle Pic written by Ruta Kalmankar was released at Stepping Stones High School, in the presence of housing minister Atul Save recently. Save appreciated Kalmankar's extensive jungle tours abroad. It was observed that there has never been a sighting of such a vast array of cattle, birds, and other animals on such a massive scale.

The minister presented Kalmankar a memento and said that this book was a great resource for kids to learn about birds, plants, and animals.

Stepping Stones chairman Abdul Hussain, executive director Naseem Rahim, director Zaeem Rahim, principal Jayshree Kad, Saifuddin Abbas, Atul Kulkarni, and Rajeshree Kulkarni were present.