Book ‘Learning English in India’ released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The book ‘Learning English in India: Problems and Solutions’ was released in a programme organised at the Maulana Azad Research Centre on Sunday.

The book has been written by Dr Ehteshamuddin Quadri, a former teaching faculty member from Maulana Azad College.

Dr A G Khan (former director, Board of College and University Development, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University) presided over the function while Dr Kashinath Ranveer (former head, Department of English, Bamu), Chancellor Nominated Management Council member Dr Gajanan Sanap, Dr Mustajeeb Khan (head of Department of English, Bamu), Principal of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women Dr Maqdoom Farooqui, Principal of Maulana Azad College Dr Mazhar Farooqui, Dr Nusrat Farooqui, Principal Dr Ashok Tejankar and Dr Pramod Pawar were seated on the dais. Dr Sohel Zakiuddin and Waliuddin Quadri conducted the proceedings of the programme.

Dignitaries said that one should not be biased towards one’s mother tongue while learning English.“English has a global presence as millions of people from countries like the UK, USA, India, and Nigeria speak it. This does not mean that we should ignore our mother tongue; English should be learned as a skill. Being multilingual enhances one’s knowledge and skill,” they said. They said that this book, which was crafted skilfully, would be helpful for teachers and learners as it not only describes problems but also gives solutions to them.