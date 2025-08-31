Book of ex-VC Dr Pandharipande to be released on Sept 5
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 31, 2025 22:40 IST2025-08-31T22:40:03+5:302025-08-31T22:40:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The book 'Anandache Dohi Anand Tarang, written by Dr Vijay Pandharipande, the former vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, will be released at Anand Hall of MIT, at 5 pm, on September 5.
Another book, 'Andaz Shayrancha', written by Dr Neeta Pandhariapnde, will also be released at the ceremony.
VC of MGM University Dr Vilas Sapkal will release the books while C P Tripath (Advisor, Bajaj Auto) will preside over the function. Manisha and Prasad Kokil will also grace the event.