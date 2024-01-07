Book on Kumar Shiralkar released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Comrade Kumar Shiralkar: A Traveler on the Path of Humanity (Com Kumar Shiralkar: Manuspanchya Watevarcha Pravasi)’ a book on the life of Kumar Shiralkar was released in a programme held here on Sunday.

Srujan Cultural and Social Forum organised the programme. National Joint Secretary of Akhil Bhartiya Shetmazoor union Dr Vikram Singh, veteran writer Dinanath Manohar and former president of Zilla Parishad Dwarkadas Pathrikar, Rajan Kshirsagar and Chhaya Datar were present.

Dr Vikram Singh said “Comrade Kumar Shiralkar spent his entire life for the upliftment of the tribal, poor, toiling community. Doing what is necessary to change this society. As soon as he saw injustice, he was ready to express his anger and fight against it.

He said that the book would be a manual for society. Rajan Kshirsagar said that Kumar devoted his life to fighting against the rural class struggle. Umakant Rathod, the writer of the book, made an introductory speech. Sunita Londhe conducted the proceedings of the programme. Dr Bharat Patankar, Dr Anant Phadke, Chhaya Datar and others were present.