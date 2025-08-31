Book on medicinal plants released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A book, 'Lok Vanaspati Shashtrache Ghatak and Phule (Elements of Medicinal Plants and Flowers) written by Dr B N Pandey, was released in a programme held at MGM University recently.

Chancellor of the university, Ankushrao Kadam, industrialist Ranjit Kakkad, Dr Sanjay Harke (Head, Department of Geology and Environmental Sciences), Anurag Chavan and all concerned were present.

This book includes important scientific information on the subject of elements of medicinal plants and flowers. This book has provided an important source to practitioners of medicinal plants and Flowers. Dr Pandey said that this book would be of significant use to the practitioners of biotechnology, medicinal plant science, Ayurveda, pharmaceutical science, as well as the Forest Department.