Book on Noise & Genetic Pollution released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Noise and Genetic Pollution,’ a book written by Dr Rafiuddin Naser, head of Botany Department, Maulana Azad College, was released in International Urdu Science

Conference held in Maulana Azad National Urdu University, (MANUU) Hyderabad recently.

Punjabi University Vice Chancellor Dr Arvind released the book. Conference convener Dr Salahuddin introduced the author and book.

Mahemood Siddiqui from the university said that the basic research area of Dr Naser is Medicinal plants but he writes on various topics for common men. In the ceremony Dean Faculty of Sciences MANUU Dr Salman Ahemad, Co-convener Dr Majid Chaudhary and others were present.