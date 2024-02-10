Book publishing prog at Evolvers Nest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Director of The Evolvers Nest Preschool Nirupama Bafna contributed to the Solid Steps series by the S Chand Publication, an educational series for Nursery, LKG, and UKG levels. She has contributed to the series in English, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies (EVS) reflecting her role in enhancing early education. The books were launched on the 6th Annual Day of the Evolvers Nest Preschool, Eternal Echoes by chief guest Uma Mohandas, guest of honour Sukhen Waghmare and Kailash Bafna.