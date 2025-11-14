Book rally on Children's Day;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The birth anniversary of former prime minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru is celebrated as Children’s Day. Marking the occasion, a book rally and book distribution ceremony was organized under the Maryam Mirza Mohalla Children’s Library campaign and the Read and Lead Foundation.

The event formed an important part of the foundation’s annual special campaign held from Iqbal Day (November 9) to Constitution Day (November 26). Through this initiative, more than 300 underprivileged students were provided free books.

The rally began at Al-Huda Urdu High School and concluded at the Bharat Ratna Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Mohalla Children’s Library. The program was graced by Dr. Urmila Chakurkar, Padma Tapadiya, Sabiha Kadri, and Dr. Raghavendra.

President of the Read and Lead Foundation, Mirza Abdul Qayum Nadvi welcomed the attendees. Teachers from Al-Huda Urdu High School Nargis Sheikh Nawab, Dr. Nasreen Sultana, Khalida Parveen, Shehnaz Begum, and Fatima Baig also guided the students during the event.