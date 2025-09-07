Book release ceremony of ‘Anandache Dohahi Anand Tarang’ and ‘Andaz Shayarancha’ Concludes with Enthusiasm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

On Teachers’ Day, Pasaydan Prakashan organized the release of two books Anandache Dohahi Anand Tarang by former vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Pandharipande and Andaz Shayarancha by Dr Neeta Pandharipande on Friday, at Anand Hall, MIT, Beed Bypass.

Vice-chancellor Dr. Vilas Sapkal of MGM University officially released both books, while Professor C.P. Tripathi presided over the event. Dr Sapkal praised Dr Pandharipande’s guidance and contributions, noting the university’s permanent honor of reserving a cabin and nameplate for him. Prof. Tripathi described the book as a treasure of academic and social experiences. Dr Vijay Pandharipande said the book reflects his academic journey, not an autobiography, while Dr. Neeta Pandharipande highlighted how her book bridges Urdu and Marathi literary traditions. Omprakash Rathi emphasized poets’ contributions to the nation. The program saw the presence of dignitaries, literary figures, and enthusiasts, including Yajnavir Kawade, Munish Sharma, and Praveen Vakte, coordinated by Manisha and Prasad Kokil, with Mukund Kulkarni as anchor.