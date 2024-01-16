Book 'Strategic Quality Policy for HE’ released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A book 'Strategic Quality Policy for Higher Education' written by Vijaya Deshmukh, the dean of the Management Faculty of MGM University was released recently.

Talking about the book, Dr Deshmukh said that while imparting higher education, it is necessary to determine strategic quality and achieve its objectives.

“In particular, the need of the hour is to create skilled and expert manpower who are committed and dedicated to contributing to the development of the country. Higher education should not be limited to measurement only but should be strategic planning, effective communication with students, appropriate teaching methods, student participation, inclusive of activities,” she said. All these aspects were highlighted in this book.