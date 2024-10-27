Book 'Uttam Arogyasathi’ released at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shakuntala Desarada’s book Uttam Arogyasathi was recently released in a programme held at the Board Room of MGM University.

MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Economist Prof H M Desarada, Shashikala Borade, Dr Rekha Shelke and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam said, under the guidance of writer Shakuntala Desarada, various experiments are being done in agriculture and she did important work in natural farming including worm farming.

The author has written with great panache in the book. It is the need of the hour for students and all others to practice what is written in it. “In modern times, the lifestyle of all of us is changing, and for our healthy and good life, the book is exemplary,” he added.

VC Dr Vilas Sapkal, Dr Rekha Shelke and Shakuntala Desara also spoke. Dr Maruti Gaikwad conducted the programme proceedings while adv Sangeeta Todarwal proposed a vote of thanks.