Book your dream home in the ‘Lokmat Property Show’

Utsav of Mahashivratri: Festival of home, right time to buy your dream house

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Some are interested in buying a house in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while others are interested in buying a house in Pune-Mumbai. The good news for such home seekers is that 'Lokmat Property Show-2024' has been organized in the city from March 8. In this home exhibition, you will get information about various quality home projects of renowned builders under one roof.

'Lokmat Property Show' will be held from March 8 to March 10 at Lokmat Bhawan, Jalna road. Wandering around to buy a house or to inquire about an ongoing construction is a risky job. Nowadays, when everyone is engaged in their own job, business, it is not possible to go to different parts of the city and get information about housing projects. Keeping this in mind, the main objective behind organizing the exhibition is to get information about many home projects under one roof.

You will get detailed information about hundreds of home projects of many builders at one place. Apart from this, stalls of banks are also going to be here for providing home loans. This will save the money and time of the home owners. Along with renowned builders, information about plotting service and furniture will also be included in the expo. Interestingly, the municipal corporation will also have a stall here. This has given the home owners an opportunity to see a complete informative display in the context of house and property.

Presented by Shakti Lifespaces and organized by 'Lokmat', the exhibition is 'Powered by' Viyaan Realty, Suvidhi Ventures is the associate partner and Bhaishree realty is the supported by partner.

What's in the home show?

- Best option of property.

- Flats, plots, row houses.

- Shops, showrooms, offices.

- A sound investment of the future.

Take advantage of the opportunity

Through 'Lokmat Property Show' one can get information about various projects under one roof. Good offers will also be given to customers. Ready reckoner rates may increase further. Therefore, customers should take advantage of the opportunity before 'March End'. As many people as possible should visit this home exhibition.

- Praveen Somani, director, Bhaishree Realty

A golden opportunity for customers

'Lokmat Property Show' is a golden opportunity for consumers. We have both commercial and residential projects at the same location. Projects are located near N-1, Prozone Mall. Emphasis is placed on quality construction.

- Manoj Runwal, director, Suvidhi Ventures