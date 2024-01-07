Boost to e-mobility transport in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

If the sources are to be believed, the historic city will soon be getting 100 electric buses from the Central Government under the Prime Minister e-Bus Seva Scheme. Earlier, the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) administration had hired 35 electric buses from Telangana during the last year.

The construction of a multi-storeyed and spacious bus depot is underway at Jadhavwadi. As soon as the work gets completed the herd of 35 e-buses (fully airconditioned) from Telangana will arrive in the city.

The Smart City administration is presently operating 100 smart city buses and with the addition of 135 electric buses, it will be a boon for the citizens as they would be able to enjoy the urban transportation at affordable price. There will be a total 235 buses serving the citizens.

It may be noted that the ASCDCL had purchased 100 diesel buses by spending Rs 36 crore. The urban transport is serving 24,000 to 25,000 passengers daily. Later, the ASCDCL signed an agreement with a private company for supplying 35 e-buses on lease basis. The buses will be operated by the company. The bus depot at Jadhavwadi will also have charging facilities for the electric buses. The total collection will be deposited to the Smart City headquarters and then the administration will release the payment on a per kilometre basis. However, the ticket fare for these AC buses will be decided soon.

Under the PM e-buses Seva Scheme, the Central Government will provide 10,000 electric buses to 169 cities of India. The Centre has completed the process of procuring 4,000 electric buses. Hence the city will be getting these buses soon, said the sources.