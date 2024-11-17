Boosting Innovation for Sustainable Packaging day 1st concluded

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“India’s youth have great potential, and their innovative ideas should drive nation-building," said ICC President Ramchandra Bhogale at the inauguration of the IPPTA zonal II conferrance on Saturday.

The Indian Paper and Pulp Technical Association (IPPTA) conference first day was successfully concluded at Hotel Hyatt Place. At the IPPTA conferrance, there were 325 experts from India and abroad. The event began with Ganesh Vandana and a lamp-lighting ceremony by the chief guest, Ramchandra Neelkanth Bhogale. The conference aimed to promote the use of corrugated boxes over plastic to reduce pollution and protect the environment. Dr. V.S. Sapkal, vice chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Mission University, stressed the importance of acquiring basic qualifications before exploring advanced fields like AI. IPPTA president Pawan Khetan thanked industry associations for their support and highlighted the potential for transformative discussions. The event was attended by the prominant figures of the Shekhar Desarda, M.K. Goyal, Anil Loya, Ramaiah Muthusubramanian, president IPPTA Pavan Khaitan, and the other dignitaries.