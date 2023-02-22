Bootlegger held for smuggling foreign liquor

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The city police arrested a bootlegger for smuggling foreign liquor in an auto-rickshaw near Siigma Hospital on Monday night. A case has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station. The arrested has been identified as Shaikh Sadek Shaikh Yousuf (35, Indiranagar, Baijipura).

Police said, Jawaharnagar police received the information that foreign is being smuggled in an auto-rickshaw (MH20, EF 7249) in the Shahnoormia Dargah area. Accordingly, the police team including PSI Vasant Shelke, head constable Maroti Gore, Waman Nagare and others laid a trap and stopped the rickshaw. When they searched the rickshaw, they found 400 bottles of foreign liquor, worth Rs 30,000. The police seized the liquor and rickshaw, all worth Rs 1.20 lakh, said PI Vyankatesh Kendre.