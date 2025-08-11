Borade & Chandanshiv selected for

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has announced the Jeevan Sadhana Awards to be given on its foundation day.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar said that the award of the university, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, will be given to veteran agricultural expert Vijayanna Borade and the award of the Dharashiv Sub-campus will be given to renowned rural storyteller Bhaskar Chandanshiv on the foundation day of the university.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari constituted this year's award search committee. The process was carried out in a very confidential and transparent manner. This committee recommended the names of Vijayanna Borade and Bhaskar Chandanshiv.

Vice Chancellor of SNDT Women's University, Dr Ujjwala Chakradev, will present the award to Borad in a programme to be held on August 23, on the 67th foundation day of the university.

Dr Rajneesh Kamat, Vice Chancellor of Homi Bhabha University, Mumbai, will give away the award to Bhaskar Chandanshiv in a programme to be organised at Dharashiv, on the 21st anniversary of the sub-campus, on August 16.