Border dispute between CSMC and ACB leaves citizens suffering for years

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For thousands of commuters and residents living in and around the Cantonment and Nandanvan Colony areas, passing through the Little Flower School (LFS) square has become a nightmare. The square witnesses severe traffic congestion every day, twice a day, and citizens say the long-pending border dispute between the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and the Aurangabad Cantonment Board (ACB) is the main reason they have been forced to endure this ordeal for years. Locals have urged both civic bodies to resolve the issue amicably and provide them with much-needed relief on priority.

Growing residential population, rising traffic

Advocate Abdul Gafur Shaikh explained that several new residential colonies such as Chandmari Tekdi, Sangeeta Colony, Padegaon, Bhausinghpura, and Kasambari Dargah have emerged in recent decades, adding tens of thousands of residents from upper-middle, middle, and working-class families to the area. “The road to Mill Corner via LFS square is considered safe and serves as a parallel route to the busy Mahaveer Chowk (Baba Petrol Pump)–Daulatabad T-point highway. Parents of LFS students, evening shoppers, tourists, and company staff also heavily depend on this stretch,” he said.

Daily congestion for years

According to Shaikh, congestion occurs twice daily—between 1 pm and 2 pm when school gets over, and again between 6 pm and 8 pm when office-goers and residents return home or step out for shopping. “I had raised this matter years ago with the previous CEO of ACB as well as CSMC officials. The then CEO even visited the site and documented the situation, but no progress was made. CSMC and ACB must sit across the table and take immediate action to resolve the issue,” he stressed.

Police concerned, but civic bodies silent

Assistant Police Inspector (Traffic, Cantonment Division) Sachin Mirdhe said, “This tiny square lies on the border of the two self-governing bodies. I have already spoken to the ACB CEO and the CSMC city engineer, and even briefed additional commissioner Santosh Wahule. But despite assurances, no concrete action has been taken. A month has passed since our last attempt to push the matter. DCP Pankaj Atulkar assured us of escalating it to senior authorities, but I feel helpless since I have just 25 personnel who are already deployed at other major traffic points like Mahaveer Chowk (Baba Petrol Pump).”

A dispute over just a few feet of land

Explaining the core of the issue, API Mirdhe said, “The dispute is over sparing just a few feet of land by ACB. If ACB allows land for a left turn near the overhead water tank, traffic congestion at the square would reduce by at least 30–40 per cent. Ironically, the new cement road built by CSMC remains unused as there is no space for vehicles to take that turn. The entire load still falls on the old road.” He added that this unresolved issue not only troubles citizens but also creates a negative impression on tourists heading towards heritage sites like Panchakki and Bibi ka Maqbara.