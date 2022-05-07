BoV directs to take action on referring tests outside GMCH

Aurangabad, May 7:

Government Medical College and Hospital’s (GMCH) Board of visitors (BoV) directed to take strict action against the private laboratory operators wandering in the GMCH premises as all tests are conducted in GMCH free of cost. Similarly, action should be taken against the technicians also if they refer the patients to private laboratories.

The meeting of BoV was held after two years on Saturday. The officials of the board chairman MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, MLC Satish Chavan, dean Dr Varsha Rote, members Bhausaheb Jagtap, Iqbalsingh Gill, Mohsin Ahmed, Mehraj Isaq Patel, Narayan Kankate, Praveen Shinde, Pramod Thengale, Dr Mayur Sonawane, head of the departments and officers were present.

Patients in GMCH are referred to private laboratories to conduct various tests. LT had published a detailed news in this regard. Taking cognizance the members raised the issue of private laboratories during the meeting.

The doctors clarified that except one related to cancer, all the tests are done in GMCH laboratories. There are some tests which need to be obtained within an hour, but the tests in GMCH are delayed, and hence these tests are referred to private laboratories, the doctors said.

MLC Chavan directed that measures should be taken to stop the delay in getting the reports of the tests in GMCH. Similarly, a letter should be given to the commissioner of police to take strict action against the agents of private laboratories wandering in the premises.

MLA Jaiswal mentioned that the board will pursue various matters related to upgradation and funds to the government.

Various other issues including the repairing of various buildings, patients load in gynecology department, medicines, recruitment drive, cleanliness and others were discussed in the meeting.