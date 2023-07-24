BoV members oppose privatisation of Super Speciality

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Board of Visitors (BoV) of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) have come together against the privatisation of the Super Speciality Department.

The BoV members made a demand with Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif to grant a stay on the privatisation of the department.

The administration started the process of giving Super Speciality to Public Private Partnerships (PPP). Meetings were held in Mumbai time and again and the inspection of facilities Super Speciality was carried out for this purpose.

The decision to allot Super Speciality Department on the PPP basis is likely to be sealed by August end. The members are opposing the decision. They submitted a memorandum to Medical Education Minister to seek a stay on the decision.

BoV members-adv Iqbalsingh Gill, Mohsin Ahmed, Narayan Kankate, Pravin Shinde, Mukund Kulkarni, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Pramod Thengad, Meraj Ishaque Patel, Mayur Sonawne signed the memorandum.

Box

IPD to begin after recruitment

The recruitment for 72 nurses and five technicians is underway in Super Speciality Hospital. The completion of recruitment will pave the way for launching Inpatient Department (IPD).