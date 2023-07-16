Boy dies after falling in well

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 14-year-old boy died after falling in a well at Mahal Kinhola Shivar in Phulambri tehsil on Saturday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Nitin Kachru Kabade.

Nitin had gone to the farm of Sainath Tupe in Mahal Kinhola Shivar. He lost his balance and fell into the well. When the nearby residents came to know about it, they took him out of the well and rushed him to the rural hospital in Phulambri. The doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case has been registered with Vadod Bazar police station while constable Mushtaq Shaikh is further investigating the case. Nitin is survived by his parents, a brother and a sister.