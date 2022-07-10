Braving rains, devotees celebrate Ashadhi Ekadashi with fervour

Sea of devotees at Pandharpur (Waluj), rush in temples across the city

Aurangabad, July 10:

Thousands of devotees lined up in front of the Vitthal-Rukmini temple in Pandharpur (Waluj) and in other parts of the city to take the blessings of Lord Vitthal on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi on Sunday. Even contentious rains could not lower the enthusiasm of the warkaris visiting the temple with the dindis (procession).

Hundreds of Dindas left for Pandharpur from villages throughout the district on Sunday morning. The road to Waluj was full of devotees walking towards Pandharpur singing bhajans and chanting 'Jay Hari Vitthal' and 'Ram Krishna Hari'. Around 150 Dindas had arrived at Pandharpur for Darshan till 6 pm.

The temples across the city were seen engulfed with Bhajans and Kirtans. Dindis were also organised from the city to Pandharpur. A Dindi was taken out from Begampura by Shri Yoga Vedanta Seva Samiti with more than 300 Warkaris and devotees. There was a palanquin at the front of the dindi. Dindis were also taken out from Cidco, Harsul, Pahadsinghpura, Bhausinghpura, Aurangpura and Hudco area. Continuous rainfall added to the enthusiasm of the Warkaris. School-college students also participated in Dindi. Many citizens observed a full day fast to pay respect to the Lord. Various organizations had made arrangements for snacks and tea for the Warkaris.

Rush in city temples

Long queues were seen outside the Vitthal temples in the city since early morning. The idols of Lord Vitthal and Rukmini were beautifully decorated with flowers and ornaments. There was rush at the oldest Vitthal temple in Dhavani mohalla and Eknath temple at Aurangpura. The temple in Jyotinagar was also attractively decorated. The Mahapuja was performed in the morning in all temples. Devotees from the surrounding area thronged the Lord Vitthal temple at Bajrang Chowk at Cidco N-6 and N-5 area. There was excitement among the devotees as they celebrated Ashadhi with enthusiasm after two years.

Huge police bandobast

Police had made adequate security arrangements with around 700 police force including officers deployed and traffic of Aurangabad-Pune road diverted to control the rush of devotees. Deputy commissioner of police Ujjwala Vankar, ACP Ashok Thorat, PI Sandeep Gurme and PI Sachin Ingole were on high alert throughout the day.

Maha Puja performed

Aurangabad BJP city president and Mhada chairman Sanjay Kenekar and Babanrao Pere Patil performed Mahapooja in the early hours at Pandharpur and offered prayers in the temple. Waluj police station PI Sandeep Gurme performed the Mahabhishek at 12 midnight. Temple trust president Rajendra Pawar, Vishnu Jhalke, Rohit Pawar and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.