Brawl at police station over rangoli dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A dispute over a broken rangoli outside a house escalated into a full-blown clash between two groups at the police station. Not only that, the accused also shoved, verbally abused, and threatened the on-duty police officers.

The incident occurred on Saturday around 3 pm at the Cidco police station. According to police, the accused include Kanchan Udanshiv, Shubhangi Narwade, Prakash Udanshiv, Ankit Udanshiv (all R/A N-7, Triveni Nagar), Ashabai Chikse (45), and Pooja Jhasi (R/A N-7). Both families live as neighbors. The dispute over a broken rangoli led to a fight, and both groups then went to the Cidco police station. Even there, they clashed, verbally abused, and pushed police officers trying to calm the situation. A case was registered by police sub-inspector Anil Nanekar based on the complaint of police employee Manisha Pawar.