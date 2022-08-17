Break on setting up of four multi speciality hospitals

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

Smart City CEO Dr Abhijit Chaudhary has started wrapping up unnecessary projects in the smart city. On Wednesday, he put a break on the work of setting up four multispecialty hospitals after the state government denied providing any manpower and equipment. Funds of Rs 33.48 crore were to be spent on the construction works.

It was planned to set up a multi specialty hospital from Smart City in four areas namely Hudco N-11, Cidco N-2, Ambedkarnagar and Satara area. Hitech Infra, a contractor agency, was appointed for the work. The contractor agency also started construction of a hospital adjacent to the Tathe marriage hall in Hudco N-11. The hospital was to be constructed with funds of Rs 9.31 crore.

The total area of the hospital premises is 35,500 sq ft, out of which the ground floor plus two floors were to be constructed on an area of 25,000 sq ft. Dr Chaudhary's first major push after assuming office was by ordering no purchase of electric buses. After that, another push was given by allowing 24 out of 111 road works worth 317 crores. Work on setting up four multi-specialty hospitals was suspended on Wednesday.

What is the use of erecting buildings

Interacting with the reporters, Dr Chaudhary said that the work of setting up four multispecialty hospitals under the smart city has been stopped. The State government has refused to provide expert doctors, staff and equipment for the hospital. Therefore, the work of all the four multispecialty hospitals has been stopped as it will not be useful to build only buildings.