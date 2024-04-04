Breaking seal of 5 shops without paying dues proved dearer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration has lodged a complaint with the City Chowk police station against the shopkeepers from Lota Karanja ward for opening the shops sealed by the CSMC without paying tax dues.

The administrator, on Thursday, inspected these unsealed shops situated in Zaveri Market at 11.30 am. He instructed the property owner Arbaz Khan to clear the property tax dues by 5 pm. However, when he failed to pay the dues, the five shops were sealed again.

Meanwhile, the civic chief also visited the house of one citizen who abused a ‘ghantagadi’ (sanitary) worker at Sillekhana. He took him to task for his indecent behaviour with the staff.

It may be noted that Zaveri Market in Sarafa is registered in the name of Vithaldas Zaveri. The market falls in Lota Karanja Ward (Number 12). The property was sold to Arbaz Khan, due to technical reasons, the property is still in the name of the previous owner.

Earlier, the CSMC administration had served notices reminding the occupant of a shop Abdul Rafiq Abdul Gaffar, but he did not pay the dues.

Hence shop numbers 1 and 2 were sealed for want of property tax of Rs 1.59 lakh and ground floor’s shop numbers 1, 2, and 3 for want of Rs 2.33 lakh tax. The shops were sealed on March 26. However, when the CSMC squad revisited the market in the afternoon, they found the seals of all five shops were broken.