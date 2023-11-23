Breakthrough hydrogen power generation device promises cheaper energy solution

Padmashri Prahlada Rama Rao: Critical need for a domestic energy source

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a potential game-changer for energy generation, Padmashri Prahlada Rama Rao, unveiled a revolutionary hydrogen power generation device. Rao, who has conducted 500 experiments over a decade, is now seeking funding to propel the project forward.

Addressing the media at a press conference on Thursday, Rao highlighted the critical need for a domestic energy source, emphasizing the country's reliance on foreign suppliers for traditional energy forms such as petrol, gas, and coal. He dismissed wind energy as inefficient and noted the limitations of solar energy, particularly during winter-monsoon periods.

Rao said that the hydrogen power generation device, born out of a decade-long research initiative, aims to offer a reliable alternative to existing energy sources. Rao expressed his commitment to societal welfare, emphasizing the importance of research benefiting the common people. He shared insights from his collaboration with Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and stressed the need for research not only in defense but also for the broader population.

Device capable of powering an entire house

Rao's breakthrough research, conducted between 2008 and 2018, has already been presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and officials from the Ministry of Energy. The device, capable of powering an entire household, awaits funding of at least 15 crores to transition from experimental success to widespread implementation. While acknowledging governmental limitations, Rao called on experts from the industrial sector to support and expedite the project's accessibility to the public.