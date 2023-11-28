Breath of relief: City's sky clears after 18-day pollution stint

Yet lingering concerns persist, ultrafine dust and smoke poses a significant risk

Vaibhav Parwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city that was grappling with escalating air pollution, witnessed a brief respite on November 28, with air quality finally entering the satisfactory category after 18 days. However, concerns loom as dense fog, particularly over the Waluj and Chikalthana industrial area, kept air quality at moderate levels.

In the aftermath of Diwali, the city endured a week of severe pollution, subsequently settling into a moderate range for the past ten days. Despite the improvement, the metropolis continues to grapple with high levels of PM-2.5, associated with a staggering increase in cough, breathing issues, headaches and other diseases according to recent research.

The air quality index (AQI) for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar fluctuated between 56 to 86 micrograms per cubic meter, with the city ranking among the 22 most polluted in India, as disclosed in a nationwide survey.

Rise in respiratory diseases

Notably, exposure to ultrafine dust and smoke poses a significant risk, contributing to the elevated mortality rate. Diseases linked to this alarming pollution include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (17%), stroke (14.7%), lower respiratory infection (9.9%), and lung cancer (1.9%).

Rapid urbanization and industrialization major cause

Rapid urbanization has resulted in a surge in population. However, this growth has taken a toll on human health, the environment, and local ecosystems.

Take proactive measures

Health experts stress the importance of protective measures, urging residents to adopt masks, exercise, yoga, and pranayama, while avoiding crowded places. Despite the marginal improvement in air quality, a recent surge in patients reporting cold, cough, and respiratory issues highlights the lingering impact of pollution, Dr Amit Sonawane, secretary of the local physician association.

Chart of AQI in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Date AQI range

November 24 : 106 (Moderate)

November 25 : 115 (Moderate)

November 26 : 109 (Moderate)

November 27 : 95 (Moderate)

November 28 : 65 (Satisfactory)