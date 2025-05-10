Bribery racket in RTO likely involves senior officers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A bribery case involving the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has widened, with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) alleging that the kickback chain may extend to senior officers. He was produced in court on Saturday and remanded to three days’ police custody.

RTO agent Deepak Pawar (45, Gajanannagar, Garkheda) was caught red-handed accepting Rs 50,000 on behalf of a motor vehicle inspector and the flying squad, to permit over-capacity fuel transport. Pawar allegedly demanded the bribe from a 43-year-old transporter for allowing ten diesel-laden heavy vehicles to operate on the Sambhajinagar–Chennai route. Following a complaint to ACB Superintendent Sandeep Atole, Pawar was trapped near the RTO office on Friday around 3:45 PM. He was produced in court on Saturday and remanded to three days’ police custody by DySP Dilip Sable. A long-time agent and former Shiv Sena functionary, Pawar has worked around the RTO for 28 years.

ACB eyes inspector link, wider network

While seeking custody, ACB investigators stressed the need to identify the motor vehicle inspector repeatedly referenced by Pawar. Officials suspect more individuals are involved in the racket, which could have led to substantial loss of government revenue. ACB sources revealed that Pawar claimed nearly 6,000 vehicles routinely operate over capacity in the region, each allegedly paying regular bribes. His mobile phone has been seized for forensic analysis to trace digital trails of corruption.