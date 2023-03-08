Brick-kiln labourer dies in car dash

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

One died and another sustained injury after the motorcycles on which they were riding were dashed by a speeding car near Maliwada, on Tuesday, at 3 pm. The car also dashed three more cars while on the way. The deceased have been identified as Ajay Sitaram Kanhere (22, Sharnapur).

Police said, “Santosh Uttam Siraswar was proceeding from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Gangapur in his car (MH20 FU 8785). He first dashed Ajay Kanhere, the rider of a motorcycle, who was coming from Maliwada to Sharnapur. Later on, he dashed another motorcycle (MH 20 DM 3614) which was parked on the side of the road.

The car driver failed to control the speed and further dashed three different cars (bearing numbers MH 28 AN 1111; MH 20 FY 1296 and MH 20 GE 6572. After dashing these cars, the car driven by Siraswar slipped into a ditch on side of the road. In this accident, Kanhere died on the spot, while the car driver Siraswar (Wadgaon in Gangapur tehsil) sustained injuries. Acting upon the information, the police inspector of Daulatabad Police Station Vinod Salgare and his team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with the help of villagers. Meanwhile, the rural police station has registered the case of an accident.

The deceased Kanhere was a brick-kiln labourer and is survived by his parents and brother.