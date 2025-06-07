Bridge slab collapses on Samruddhi Expressway, creating large crater

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A major accident was narrowly avoided on Friday evening around 5 pm when a large slab of the bridge near Maliwada Interchange on the Samruddhi Expressway suddenly collapsed, forming a deep crater in the middle of the road. A motorcyclist passing underneath at that moment escaped unharmed.

The Hindu Hriday Samrat Late Balasaheb Thackeray Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway has been operational for nearly three years. However, multiple cracks had appeared earlier along various sections, raising concerns over the quality of construction. The recent slab collapse has once again put the Rs 55,000 crore infrastructure project’s safety and durability under public scrutiny.

Local residents report that the central portion of the bridge slab gave way suddenly as the two-wheeler passed below, highlighting the risk faced by commuters. Despite Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC’s) earlier assurances that M-40 grade cement was used to ensure a pothole-free road for 20 years, this incident has shaken public confidence in the highway’s construction quality. The administration acted quickly, initiating repair work on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, locals demand better accountability and improved maintenance to ensure commuter safety on this vital corridor.