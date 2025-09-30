Bridge washout strands residents of Laxmi Colony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Heavy water flow in Satara area washed away a crucial bridge, leaving residents of Laxmi Colony stranded and students unable to reach school on Monday.

Broken electric poles also caused darkness in the area on Sunday and Monday. Although a JCB was brought to clear debris, officials could not place it on the bridge culvert, and no permanent solution has been implemented. Local citizens have approached municipal authorities and the guardian minister, but only inspections were carried out. The washed-away road has left families trapped since Sunday, highlighting the urgent need for reconstruction. Residents demand proper construction to prevent recurring disruptions. Power restoration remains incomplete, adding to local hardships.