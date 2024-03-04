Bridging gap between heritage cities from March 31

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A private airline company IndiGo will be operating non-stop flights Ahmedabad-Aurangabad-Ahmedabad daily from March 31.

The flight (bearing number 7456) will take off from Ahmedabad at 5 pm and arrive in Aurangabad at 6.50 pm. After a brief halt, the flight (bearing number 7455) will leave Chikalthana Airport at 7.10 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 8.55 pm. The airline has alerted all its travel partners and associates about the schedule of its new flight.

“ There was a long pending demand regarding the connectivity between the proposed World Heritage City (Aurangabad) with India’s first World Heritage City (Ahmedabad). The operation of flight will help attract domestic and international tourists from Gujarat to the Tourism Capital of Maharashtra in large numbers,” hoped an expert Sunit Kothari, the chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee & Public Relations Committee of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation. (ATDF).