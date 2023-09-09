Bright future for education in India: VC Dr Kattimani

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“There is a bright future for education in India. One need not go abroad for jobs as India is a country of opportunities. The opportunities emerge through challenging situations,” said Dr T V Kattimani, vice chancellor of Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh.

He was speaking in a programme organised at Rukhmini Hall of MGM Univeristy as part of its foundation day.

MGM vice chairman P M Jadhav, university chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, vice chancellor Dr Vilas Sapakal, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, all deans, faculties and students were present.

VC Dr T V Kattimani said that MGM Univeristy would be known as centre of ideas in the coming days as it imparts education in many faculties.

He said that knowing one language does not mean having knowledge as one needs a language to express one’s knowledge. “There are many career opportunities in language subjects. There is a need for a factory of ideas as we have heard of factory of bread and ice cream so far,” he said.

VC Dr Sapkal said that the National Education Policy is being implemented in the university successfully. He said that the university offers more than 300 courses and it signing a memorandum of understanding with different universities.

Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar made an introductory speech. Shiv Kadam conducted the proceedings while Dr Parminder Kaur proposed a vote of thanks.