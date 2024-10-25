Brijbhushan Shukla honoured as lieutenant

Brijbhushan Shukla from Shreeyash College of Engineering and Technology was honoured as an Associate NCC Officer (ANO) with the rank of Lieutenant in the National Cadet Corps(NCC). The ceremony took place at the Indian Army's Officer Training Academy in Kamptee, Nagpur, with 525 trainees participating nationwide. Shukla completed three months of rigorous training under senior army officers, showcasing his leadership and physical prowess. Shreeyash College faculty and staff celebrated his achievement, congratulating him for bringing pride to all.

