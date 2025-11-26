Bring the Constitution to every home and village: Neelam Gorhe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To ensure the protection of every individual’s rights and duties, it is necessary to bring the Constitution to every home and village. To create awareness about duties along with rights, everyone should become an ambassador of the Constitution, urged deputy chairperson of the Legislative Council, Dr. Neelam Gorhe on Wednesday.

She was speaking at a special program held on Constitution Day at the Vande Mataram Auditorium in Kileark, jointly organized by the Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance and the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI). The program was attended by Social Justice and Special Assistance minister Sanjay Shirsat, commissioner of the department Deepa Mudhol, municipal commissioner G. Sreekanth, chairman of the Caste Verification Committee Mahendra Harpalkar, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, among others. Guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat highlighted the significance of Dr. Ambedkar’s contributions.

The corner frame of the Indian Constitution’s Preamble at BARTI’s Pune office was unveiled online. Commissioner Deepa Mudhol gave the introductory address. The event began with a collective reading of the Preamble, followed by the singing of Vande Mataram and the state anthem. The Bhimgeete were performed by the troupe of Kunal Varale. Deputy commissioner of Smart City Ravindra Jogdand also delivered a speech. The program was hosted by Meenakshi Balkamal.