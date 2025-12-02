British painter Robert Gill’s great-great-grandson visits Ajanta Caves

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr. Kenneth Ducatel, great-great-grandson of the renowned British painter and photographer Major Robert Gill (1804–1879), paid his first visit to the world heritage Ajanta Caves on Tuesday. He was accompanied by his wife, Catharina Suykens. Conservation Assistant Manoj Pawar welcomed the couple and presented them with a book on Ajanta paintings as a souvenir.

The newly married couple—Dr. Kenneth (68) and Catharina (64)—are on a three-week honeymoon trip to India. Owing to Dr. Kenneth’s ancestral connection with Ajanta, they chose to begin their journey with a visit to the historic caves before exploring other destinations in the country. Guide Bharat Joshi accompanied them throughout the tour.

After witnessing the celebrated mural paintings, the couple expressed their astonishment at the scale and significance of Robert Gill’s work. Dr. Kenneth wondered how his great-great-grandfather managed to travel to and live in such a remote location during the 19th century, especially when visiting the site today is considerably easier. The couple arrived at noon and completed their visit at 4.45 pm.

Before exploring the caves, they visited the View Point—where Ajanta was first rediscovered—and Ajanta village, including Paro’s tomb. Paro, a tribal girl, had guided Gill during his painting work and later became romantically involved with him. The couple also interacted with local historians and scholars, who showed them the places in the village where Gill once lived, as well as the specific spots within the caves where he painted on canvas. Gill had married Paro, who hailed from Lenapur near Ajanta, and later married a second wife from Jalna. Dr. Kenneth is descendent from this second marriage.

Box

Emotional remarks in visitor’s book

Dr. Kenneth grew visibly emotional during his visit. In the visitor’s book, he wrote:

“I am deeply moved by your appreciation. Safeguarding this magnificent treasure of the world is a great responsibility, and you are fulfilling it with exceptional passion and expertise. I am truly delighted by the respect you have shown toward my great ancestor. My honeymoon has given me the opportunity to witness this extraordinary site, and I feel profoundly humbled. Thank you for the warm hospitality extended to me and my new wife, Katharina. This is a heritage that must be cherished and preserved for generations to come.”

Box

A doctorate in Geography working in cyber security

Dr. Kenneth—affectionately known as Ken—holds a doctorate in Geography and is currently engaged in the fields of cyber security and law. Originally from England, he now resides in Belgium. He arrived in the city this morning from Mumbai and will depart tomorrow for Nashik after visiting Ellora. From there, he will continue onward to Hyderabad and begin his South India tour.

Box

Only four paintings preserved in London museum

The Royal Asiatic Society commissioned Robert Gill to create a pictorial record of the Ajanta Caves in 1845–46. Braving numerous hardships, including severe health challenges, he lived at the caves for decades to complete this monumental task. Tragically, most of Gill’s canvases were destroyed in a fire in London, and only four surviving works are now housed in the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A). These are the sole remaining representations of Gill’s paintings. Dr. Kenneth therefore keeps digital copies of these rare images always with him as cherished mementoes.