Brothel busted in Karodi; 5 accused arrested, 5 women rescued

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a late-night operation on Thursday, a team from Vedantnagar police station raided a brothel in Karodi village under Daulatabad police station limits, rescuing five women and arresting five individuals involved in the sex racket. Police also seized materials worth over Rs 1.59 lakh during the action, which was led by police inspector Pravin Yadav.

Deputy commissioner of police Rushikesh Singareddy had received a tip-off from informants that several women were being forcibly confined behind a hotel in Karodi and coerced into prostitution. Acting swiftly, inspector Yadav’s team raided the premises, exposed the illegal activity, and rescued the women.

The arrested accused have been identified as Krishna Chavan (24, Gat No. 9, near Grand Sarovar Hotel, Tisgaon), Ravi Pol (38, Jama Masjid, Pol Ranjangaon), Kishor Ganraj (30, Phulenagar, Waluj), Kamlesh Bhalerao (23, Galli No. 3, Ambedkarnagar, Tisgaon) and Sanjay Jadhav (41, Hirapuri, Gevrai tehsil, Beed district). The raid was conducted by a team comprising inspector Pravin Yadav, sub-inspectors Vaibhav More, Shashikant Sonawane, Bhaskar Gaikwad. Based on a complaint filed by police constable Dharmaraj Gaikwad, a case was registered at Daulatabad police station. The accused were produced before a court, which remanded all of them to four days of police custody. Further investigation is being carried out by inspector Rekha Londhe.