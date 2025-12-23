Brothel raided in Tisgaon; case registered against woman and property owner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police conducted a raid on Monday on a brothel operating in the Khavdya Dongar area of Tisgaon, along the Solapur–Dhule highway, and rescued four victimised women. In this case, a crime has been registered at the MIDC Waluj Police Station against the woman running the brothel, Kadubai Bhikan Pawar (70, Pandharpur), and the property owner, Shaikh Farid Sandu (53, Ektanagar in Pandharpur; currently residing in Jinsi).

On December 22, the office of the deputy commissioner of police (Zone-I), received information through a confidential informant that women were being confined in a blue tin-sheet shed in Tisgaon Shivar and forced into prostitution. It was reported that customers were charged ₹500 each and women were provided to them. Based on this information, under the guidance of assistant commissioner of police Bhagirathi Pawar, a trap was laid and a raid was carried out with the help of a decoy customer.

During the raid, a total of four rooms were found inside the tin-sheet shed. It was confirmed that ₹500 had been taken from the decoy customer and a woman was sent inside. During the investigation, it was revealed that the brothel was being run by Kadubai Pawar. Police rescued four victimised women and seized cash and other materials from them and from the accused. The investigation further revealed that the premises were being used exclusively for running the brothel. Accordingly, a case has been registered against Kadubai Pawar and the property owner Shaikh Farid Sandu.