Brother attacked on suspect of love affair

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a family dispute, a man attacked his own brother with murderous intent following a quarrel arising from the suspicion of having an affair with sister-in-law at Vitawa. He also threatened to kill him. The incident came to light around 10.30 pm on August 18.

According to the complaint, the brother of the victim had been staying at their house for the past few days. On the night of the incident, the complainant returned home as his night shift had been cancelled. At that time, he discovered that his wife and his brother were allegedly in a love relationship. When he confronted his wife about it, she abused him verbally. Meanwhile, the accused brother assaulted the complainant with his hands and struck his head with a pestle. He further threatened him, saying, “If you return home again, I will kill you.”

Later on, the accused brother and the complainant’s wife fled together on a motorcycle. Seriously injured, the complainant informed his company owner over the phone, who then took him to the police station. The police immediately issued a medical memo and admitted the injured to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). His condition is now reported to be stable.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against the accused brother and wife, and further investigation is underway.