Brother attacks sister and sibling with knife for visiting father

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a shocking incident, a man attacked his sister and brother with a knife, seriously injuring them after getting angry that they had come home to visit their father. The incident took place on October 30 around 4.30 pm in the Qaziwada area of Bhadkal Gate. Based on a complaint filed by Javed Khizar (34), police have registered a case against the accused Irshad Khizar Hayat Shaikh (40) at the City Chowk Police Station.